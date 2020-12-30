Bubbly is the signature choice of New Year’s evenings. There’s just something to the pop and fizz and golden hue that sings celebration (even if the only thing we’re celebrating this year is that it’s, well, over). And while you can certainly opt for the liquid strait up in your coupe glass of choice—it also makes for a very fun addition to equally revelatory cocktails.

Case in point: This aperol spritz that’s infused with skin-supporting collagen and topped with your fizzy favorite. You’ll see all the familiar notes of the classic cocktail, with the slightly bitter-sweet liqueur and refreshing prosecco topping. And then the star is mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+, an added ingredient that works internally to help enhance your skin health (think of it as a preemptive remedy for lackluster next-day skin).

In fact, clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smoothing fine lines.* Quite the upgrade. Trust us, the drink—developed by registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins—will help you ring in a glowing New Year.