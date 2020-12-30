mindbodygreen

Time To Ring In The New Year With This Sparkling Collagen Cocktail

Alexandra Engler
December 30, 2020

Bubbly is the signature choice of New Year’s evenings. There’s just something to the pop and fizz and golden hue that sings celebration (even if the only thing we’re celebrating this year is that it’s, well, over). And while you can certainly opt for the liquid strait up in your coupe glass of choice—it also makes for a very fun addition to equally revelatory cocktails. 

Case in point: This aperol spritz that’s infused with skin-supporting collagen and topped with your fizzy favorite. You’ll see all the familiar notes of the classic cocktail, with the slightly bitter-sweet liqueur and refreshing prosecco topping. And then the star is mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+, an added ingredient that works internally to help enhance your skin health (think of it as a preemptive remedy for lackluster next-day skin). 

In fact, clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smoothing fine lines.* Quite the upgrade. Trust us, the drink—developed by registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins—will help you ring in a glowing New Year. 

Collagen Aperol Spritz, by Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. Aperol
  • 1 can lemon-flavored seltzer (or regular seltzer if that's all you can find)
  • 12 oz. dry prosecco
  • 1 to 2 scoops mbg's grass-fed collagen+
  • Sliced lemon or orange peel for garnish
  • Ice cubes

Method:

  1. Place the Aperol, collagen, and ice in a cocktail shaker and mix until smooth.
  2. Pour into glasses, and top with the prosecco and seltzer. 
  3. Stir, garnish, and enjoy! 
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
