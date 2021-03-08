5 Superb South American Herbs & Spices That Encourage Digestive Health

Also known as lemon verbena, herb luisa, or lemon beebrush, cedron is a small flowering plant with robust mint and lime scents from the Verbenaceae family. It is traditionally used in home remedies to relieve indigestion, reduce abdominal swelling, reduce stomach spasms, and soothe IBS-related symptoms.

However, it's important for me to note these potential benefits are based on anecdotal claims—while there is some research on its digestive benefits for rats, more research is necessary to determine cedron's effect on the human body.