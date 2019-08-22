3-Day Gentle Cleansing Detox Meal Plan

It can be very easy to get into a pattern of eating foods that we know are bad for us, but it's not quite as easy to break the habit. If you want to kick-start healthy eating habits and calm cravings for processed foods, switching to a whole food diet can really help. For a few days, try incorporating more smoothies and raw foods into your daily routine to help you get nutrients in a simple, tasty way.

Here, suggestions for each time of day—think about adding these types of meals and snacks into your meal plans anywhere from one to three days to transition to cleaner and healthier way of eating.