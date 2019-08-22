 Skip to content

3-Day Gentle Cleansing Detox Meal Plan
Ilene Godofsky
Written by Ilene Godofsky
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Last updated on August 22, 2019

It can be very easy to get into a pattern of eating foods that we know are bad for us, but it's not quite as easy to break the habit. If you want to kick-start healthy eating habits and calm cravings for processed foods, switching to a whole food diet can really help. For a few days, try incorporating more smoothies and raw foods into your daily routine to help you get nutrients in a simple, tasty way.

Here, suggestions for each time of day—think about adding these types of meals and snacks into your meal plans anywhere from one to three days to transition to cleaner and healthier way of eating.

Upon Waking:

Hot water with juice of half a lemon — a habit to try to stick to even after the cleanse.

Breakfast: 

Smoothie #1

Blend 1 banana, 1 handful of blueberries, 2 Tbsp. ground flax seeds, 1-2 cups kale, 3 ice cubes, 1 Tbsp. almond butter, and 1/2 cup water

Mid-morning:

Coconut water or kombucha

Lunch:

Smoothie #2

﻿Blend 1 mango, 4 strawberries, 1 scoop of protein powder (or 1/4 cup almonds), 2 cups spinach, 3 ice cubes and 1/2 cup of water

Mid-afternoon:

1 apple

Dinner:

Salad

3 cups of your choice of greens, topped with half an avocado, 1 single serving of protein (1 cup lentils, wild salmon or chicken, or 2 organic pasture-raised eggs) and your choice of raw veggies. Add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.

Tips to keep in mind:
  • Use organic ingredients whenever possible.
  • Make sure to drink lots and lots of water!
  • Avoid coffee and caffeinated tea, but feel free to drink herbal tea (peppermint, chamomile etc.) throughout the day.
Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky is a health coach, recipe developer and food blogger dedicated to sharing plant-based recipes that are colorful, not complicated. Connect with Ilene on her...

