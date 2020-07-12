In the ancient science of ayurveda, it's recommended that people eat different foods throughout the calendar year. According to ayurveda's seasonal approach to eating, mid-July is the start of late summer.

Ancient ayurvedic texts like Charaka Samhita, Bhavaprakash, and Ashtanga Hrdayam establish that this time of year is when the doshas (ayurvedic bioforces) are starting to calm down naturally following their peak in early summer. In the late summer season, foods that balance vata dosha (the bioforce of movement, made of air and space elements) and pitta dosha (the bioforce of transformation, made of fire and water elements) are important. These include dishes that have sweet, salty, and sour tastes that calm and balance the naturally very aggravated vata dosha. Vata dosha is the most important dosha for your health, as it is the most vulnerable to imbalance, regardless of one's natural dosha constitution.

In ayurveda, the next two months are the most challenging time of year for immunity, so we also need to take extra care to eat simple and easily digestible foods. Ghee (clarified butter) and turmeric are two immune-supporting foods that are great for this time of year. It is also important to avoid eating foods and consuming spices that have a lot of bitter, pungent, and astringent tastes, as these are considered aggravating to vata dosha.

Here are some simple and satisfying ayurvedic recipes for lunch and dinner that can help you stay in balance during the late summer season.