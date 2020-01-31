15 Trader Joe's Products & Recipes To Win Super Bowl Sunday
As a day that's arguably about the party as much as the football itself, Super Bowl Sunday is guaranteed to provide an evening of friends, fun, and some good eats. And whether you're hosting or attending, no one will turn down the products we've rounded up.
If you haven't noticed, we're big Trader Joe's fans here. And when it comes to prepping for a party, it's always nice to hit your whole list in one trip to the store.
So, without further ado, here are 15 Trader Joe's products and recipes sure to take the win this Super Bowl Sunday.
Small bites to start.
No Super Bowl party is complete without small bites and apps. Luckily, Trader Joe's has no shortage of either, and they can all be incorporated into your Super Bowl spread in lots of ways.
At a minimum, you'll need some chips, and while TJs has an impressive selection, the Jerk Style Plantain Chips and the keto-friendly Oven Baked Cheese Bites are our top picks.
For a little fancy flair, try the Manchego Fig Bites. They're deceptively easy to throw together, and the combo of figs, prosciutto, and manchego añejo cheese will impress everyone.
Need more quick bites? May we recommend TJ's Mini Croissaints, which can be served as is or as a pigs in a blanket situation, and you can't go wrong with the Good as God Mini Meatballs.
All the dips.
Now, you need a dip to go along with said chips. And Trader Joe's has a veritable cornucopia of dips. We are big fans of the Organic Creamy Cashew Fiesta Dip. It's one of the most convincing ready-made vegan quesos we've found, and it fits in perfectly with a spread of tortilla chips, guac, and salsa.
If you're looking for more vegan options, sub out the usual ranch on your veggie tray with Vegan Ranch Dip and your plant-based friends can enjoy, too!
For the cheese lovers, there's Pimento Cheese Dip for the Southerners, Buffalo Chicken Dip for the Buffalo fans, and Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip to turn the heat up a notch.
Want to serve something a little more substantial?
For some more substantial food as the night gets underway, we'd recommend this Sheet Pan Fajita recipe. Make a big batch and lay out some tortillas (don't forget the aforementioned vegan cashew dip)!
And speaking of tortillas, you can include other options to fill them up, like with this Falafel Wrap recipe, or with some carnitas-style jackfruit! Lay out all the fixings and guests can take their pick.
To beef up the previous mini meatball recipe, put out some sandwich rolls, so people can make their own meatball subs. And if you're going meat-free, there's always this Meatless Meatball BBQ Sub recipe.
Drinks all around.
Of course, we know football and beer go hand in hand. Trader Joe's has lots of great beers for all your hosting needs, but for the Super Bowl, we'd recommend their Premium Lager, along with their Complementation Hazy IPA. For the gluten-free crowd, pick up some spiked seltzer (they usually have a few varieties).
And if you're going the wine route, don't miss out on TJ's Grand Reserve wines, like this Grand Reserve Carneros Pinot Noir. If you want to celebrate in style should your team win, enter this Incanto Prosecco.
Something sweet.
And last but not last, we had to include a solid round of desserts to satisfy every sweet tooth in attendance this Super Bowl Sunday.
Honestly, there's tons of options at Trader Joe's, but this Fudge Chip Ice Cream Sandwich recipe screams game day. And the best part is it can be customized; use any of your favorite TJ's ice creams (which you can also serve as is), and whip up different cookies if you'd like! These Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies are a great, gluten-free choice.
We'd also recommend this Peanut Butter Cup Brownie recipe, made with Trader Joe's peanut butter cups and brownie mix. And if you're looking for a low maintenance, sweet snack to round off the evening, you can't go wrong with chocolate covered pretzels (available with milk and dark chocolate) so everyone can get their chocolate fix.
We hope no matter what you're making, your Super Bowl Sunday is a super success.
