13 Keto-Approved Sides For Your Weekend Barbecue

Warmer weather means more time cooking out barbecue style with the ones we love. If you're on the keto diet, it can be daunting to head out to a friend's barbecue just hoping there will be something you can eat. Luckily, there's an easy solution for the apprehension—cook up some keto sides yourself or host your own backyard cookout.

We've done most of the work for you and rounded up 13 keto-friendly sides, so you don't have to stress about having options. Here's to a stress-free, sunshine-filled outdoor meal!