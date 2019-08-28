mindbodygreen

Food Trends
13 Keto-Approved Sides For Your Weekend Barbecue

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

Last updated on August 28, 2019

Warmer weather means more time cooking out barbecue style with the ones we love. If you're on the keto diet, it can be daunting to head out to a friend's barbecue just hoping there will be something you can eat. Luckily, there's an easy solution for the apprehension—cook up some keto sides yourself or host your own backyard cookout.

We've done most of the work for you and rounded up 13 keto-friendly sides, so you don't have to stress about having options. Here's to a stress-free, sunshine-filled outdoor meal!

1. Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

This light, citrusy, low-carb cauliflower rice will brighten the mood at your bbq.

2. Curried Chicken Lettuce Cups

Spice things up with these curried lettuce cups. They're high in protein and good-quality fats and sure to be a hit.

3. Pan-Fried Asparagus Tips With Lemon Zest

Less is truly more when it comes to these delicious pan-fried asparagus tips with only three ingredients—asparagus, olive oil, and lemon.

4. Healthy Avocado Chicken Salad

Indulge in a healthy avocado chicken salad featuring crispy grilled chicken, melt-in-your-mouth avocado, and a spritz of lime juice dressing.

5. Baked Eggplant With Tomatoes & Parmesan

These flavorful baked eggplant delights double as a snack for later if you have leftovers!

6. Spicy Shrimp & Veggie Skewers

Add some seafood into the mix with these easy-to-make shrimp and veggie skewers marinated in pineapple turmeric salsa.

7. Nacho Cheese Cauliflower Tots

If you love a good fried tater tot, these crispy cauliflower tots are a great healthy alternative. 

8. Keto Paleo Tzatziki

Feeling the heat? Cool off with this refreshing keto paleo tzatziki made with coconut cream.

9. Zucchini Fries

If you're always craving a crunchy fry (like us), you've gotta try these cheesy zucchini fries.

10. Shrimp Stacks With Avocado

These bite-size snacks will add a pop of color to your spread and are packed with healthy fats and protein.

11. Italian Artichoke Salad

This tasty Italian artichoke salad can be made in 10 minutes and includes healthy low-carb ingredients such as marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers. 

12. Mushroom Zoodles With Pesto

It's nice to have a side pasta for those craving some carbs. Why not give this zucchini noodle and mushroom dish a try?

13. Caprese Stuffed Avocado

Pack everyone's favorite fruit with some cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, and you've got yourself a delicious side.

