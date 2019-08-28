13 Keto-Approved Sides For Your Weekend Barbecue
Warmer weather means more time cooking out barbecue style with the ones we love. If you're on the keto diet, it can be daunting to head out to a friend's barbecue just hoping there will be something you can eat. Luckily, there's an easy solution for the apprehension—cook up some keto sides yourself or host your own backyard cookout.
We've done most of the work for you and rounded up 13 keto-friendly sides, so you don't have to stress about having options. Here's to a stress-free, sunshine-filled outdoor meal!
1. Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
This light, citrusy, low-carb cauliflower rice will brighten the mood at your bbq.
2. Curried Chicken Lettuce Cups
Spice things up with these curried lettuce cups. They're high in protein and good-quality fats and sure to be a hit.
3. Pan-Fried Asparagus Tips With Lemon Zest
Less is truly more when it comes to these delicious pan-fried asparagus tips with only three ingredients—asparagus, olive oil, and lemon.
4. Healthy Avocado Chicken Salad
Indulge in a healthy avocado chicken salad featuring crispy grilled chicken, melt-in-your-mouth avocado, and a spritz of lime juice dressing.
5. Baked Eggplant With Tomatoes & Parmesan
These flavorful baked eggplant delights double as a snack for later if you have leftovers!
6. Spicy Shrimp & Veggie Skewers
Add some seafood into the mix with these easy-to-make shrimp and veggie skewers marinated in pineapple turmeric salsa.
7. Nacho Cheese Cauliflower Tots
If you love a good fried tater tot, these crispy cauliflower tots are a great healthy alternative.
8. Keto Paleo Tzatziki
Feeling the heat? Cool off with this refreshing keto paleo tzatziki made with coconut cream.
9. Zucchini Fries
If you're always craving a crunchy fry (like us), you've gotta try these cheesy zucchini fries.
10. Shrimp Stacks With Avocado
These bite-size snacks will add a pop of color to your spread and are packed with healthy fats and protein.
11. Italian Artichoke Salad
This tasty Italian artichoke salad can be made in 10 minutes and includes healthy low-carb ingredients such as marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers.
12. Mushroom Zoodles With Pesto
It's nice to have a side pasta for those craving some carbs. Why not give this zucchini noodle and mushroom dish a try?
13. Caprese Stuffed Avocado
Pack everyone's favorite fruit with some cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, and you've got yourself a delicious side.
