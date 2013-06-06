mindbodygreen

The Green Juice That Saved Me From Migraines (Recipe)

I’ve received an overwhelming response to my previous MindBodyGreen articles The Day I Ditched Pills for Green Juice and How Juicing Changed My Life. I’ve gotten dozens of emails, tweets, Facebook messages, and Instagram comments, asking for the exact green juice recipe that I use daily (sometimes twice day).

Green juice—along with yoga, meditation, exercise, lots of water and a 50% raw diet—has not only gotten rid of my migraines, but has also helped me with depression and anxiety.

I go all organic all the time, no exceptions. It’s a little pricey, but it’s a great investment...Trust Me!

  • 4 kale leaves
  • 2 handfuls of spinach
  • 3 celery stalks with leaves
  • 1 knuckle size of ginger root
  • 1 cucumber (peeled if not organic)
  • 2 fuji apples

This recipe normally yields close to 32 ounces of juice. I consume 16 ounces and my kids split the rest.

Oh, P.S: Kids love green juice!

