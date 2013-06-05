Gluten-Free Recipe: Protein-Packed Beetroot Brownies
Chocolate brownies are a childhood favorite for many of us. But as we get older and become more educated about nutrition, and more in tune with the foods that make us feel good, many of us realize that the high-sugar, high-fat, uber-processed brownies that come in a packet aren’t great for our health.
But even if we aim to eat with optimum nutrition in mind, it doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the treats we enjoyed as a child. These protein beetroot brownies are made with 100% natural ingredients, including beetroot, prunes, and natural whey, which will nourish your body and satisfy your taste buds at the same time.
Beetroot
- Contains nitrates, which enhance blood flow and lower blood pressure.
- High in betalains — antioxidants which reduce risk of oxidative stress-related disorders.
- Boosts stamina and improves running performance.
- High in Beet fiber – a specific type of fiber-containing polysaccharides which may enhance health of the digestive tract and cardiovascular system.
- Also rich in folate, potassium and vitamin C.
Prunes
- Contain neochlorogenic and chlorogenic acid – phytonutrients which have antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-obesity effects.
- Contain propionic acid which can help low cholesterol.
- High in soluble fiber to help normalise blood sugar levels and reduce insulin sensitivity.
- High in insoluble fiber to help maintain a healthy colon and digestive tract .
Whey
- Helps meet protein demands without intake of excess calories from carbohydrates or fat.
- Promotes satiety by helping to maintain blood sugar levels after a meal.
- Contains cysteine and gamma-glutamylcysteine which help the body make its own antioxidants.
- Contains immunoglobulins to support the immune system.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 cup beetroot (cooked)
- 1/2 cup tinned prunes (pits removed)
- 1 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tsp stevia
- 1/4 cup 85% Cocoa Chocolate (melted)
- 2 Eggs
- 1 tsp natural almond extract
- 1/4 cup natural whey protein (if you want to ensure your brownies are gluten free, check the label on the whey protein)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and line a brownie tin with greaseproof paper.
Place the beetroot and prunes in a blender and blend until they form a paste.
Add the cocoa powder, stevia, melted chocolate, eggs, almond extract, and whey protein to the mixture and blend until smooth.
Pour the mixture into your brownie pan and bake for 15-20 minutes or until firm to the touch.
When the brownies are cooked, leave to cool for five minutes, remove from the tin, and slice.
