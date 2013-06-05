Gluten-Free Recipe: Protein-Packed Beetroot Brownies

Chocolate brownies are a childhood favorite for many of us. But as we get older and become more educated about nutrition, and more in tune with the foods that make us feel good, many of us realize that the high-sugar, high-fat, uber-processed brownies that come in a packet aren’t great for our health.

But even if we aim to eat with optimum nutrition in mind, it doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the treats we enjoyed as a child. These protein beetroot brownies are made with 100% natural ingredients, including beetroot, prunes, and natural whey, which will nourish your body and satisfy your taste buds at the same time.

Beetroot