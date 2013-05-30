mindbodygreen

Recipe: Vegan Nutella (Oh Yes!)

Lauren Rudick RYT-500
RYT 500 & Founder of Yoga Academy International By Lauren Rudick RYT-500
RYT 500 & Founder of Yoga Academy International
Internationally celebrated yoga instructor, Lauren Rudick, has studied, taught and practiced yoga across six continents and over 40 countries. She founded Yoga Academy International, which has revolutionized the way yoga teachers are educated.
May 30, 2013

That’s right. I said vegan nutella. Grab a spoon, put on a chick flick and cozy up to this delicious recipe. 

In a sauce pan, heat:

  • 2 heaping tablespoons of coconut oil
  • 2-3 heaping tablespoons of cocoa powder
  • ½ cup of hazelnut butter

Mix well until all ingredients are melted together.

Add maple syrup, honey or agave and sweeten to taste. (Being Canadian and all, I use maple syrup. It also balances well with my ayurvedic dosha.) If you prefer a creamier flavor, add a splash of almond milk or soymilk.

It can be eaten warm as fondue. Or, pour it into a jar, set in the fridge for a few hours, and voila!

VEGAN NUTELLA!

