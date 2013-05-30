Recipe: Vegan Nutella (Oh Yes!)
That’s right. I said vegan nutella. Grab a spoon, put on a chick flick and cozy up to this delicious recipe.
In a sauce pan, heat:
- 2 heaping tablespoons of coconut oil
- 2-3 heaping tablespoons of cocoa powder
- ½ cup of hazelnut butter
Mix well until all ingredients are melted together.
Add maple syrup, honey or agave and sweeten to taste. (Being Canadian and all, I use maple syrup. It also balances well with my ayurvedic dosha.) If you prefer a creamier flavor, add a splash of almond milk or soymilk.
It can be eaten warm as fondue. Or, pour it into a jar, set in the fridge for a few hours, and voila!
VEGAN NUTELLA!
