Recipe: Vegan Nutella (Oh Yes!)

Mix well until all ingredients are melted together.

Add maple syrup, honey or agave and sweeten to taste. (Being Canadian and all, I use maple syrup. It also balances well with my ayurvedic dosha.) If you prefer a creamier flavor, add a splash of almond milk or soymilk.

It can be eaten warm as fondue. Or, pour it into a jar, set in the fridge for a few hours, and voila!

VEGAN NUTELLA!