Gluten-Free Recipe: Rainbow Quinoa

Hillary Wright
Written by Hillary Wright
May 29, 2013

As you start to read this recipe, you'll realize that there are barely any spices or other flavors used, and that's because the natural flavors of these foods stand out so much on their own. The sweetness of the potatoes is balanced perfectly by the tanginess of the lemon and the boldness of the chard. It's the perfect filling meal that's packed with nutrients and tastes delicious!

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch rainbow chard
  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 medium sweet potato
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, separated
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bake sweet potato in the oven at 450 for about 30-45 minutes, chop into cubes once it has cooled and set aside. Leave the skin on! The skin has so many nutrients. Although it may not look as good with the skin on, you'll benefit from it!

Cook quinoa as directed; set aside.

Pull rainbow chard leaves from stems, removing any large veins, and tear into pieces. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil and garlic over medium to high heat until garlic becomes fragrant. Add in chard leaves and a small dash of sea salt and pepper. Once chard is wilted, sprinkle with half of the lemon juice, and stir.

Fluff quinoa with a fork, add in sweet potato, chard, cayenne pepper, olive oil (if desired), and remaining lemon juice. Adjust the seasoning as needed!

Enjoy!

Hillary Wright
Hillary Wright
Hillary Wright has been a dedicated student and teacher of yoga and meditation for almost a decade. She is a 500 Hour E-RYT and travels internationally teaching yoga teacher trainings...

