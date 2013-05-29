Gluten-Free Recipe: Rainbow Quinoa

Directions:

Bake sweet potato in the oven at 450 for about 30-45 minutes, chop into cubes once it has cooled and set aside. Leave the skin on! The skin has so many nutrients. Although it may not look as good with the skin on, you'll benefit from it!

Cook quinoa as directed; set aside.

Pull rainbow chard leaves from stems, removing any large veins, and tear into pieces. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil and garlic over medium to high heat until garlic becomes fragrant. Add in chard leaves and a small dash of sea salt and pepper. Once chard is wilted, sprinkle with half of the lemon juice, and stir.

Fluff quinoa with a fork, add in sweet potato, chard, cayenne pepper, olive oil (if desired), and remaining lemon juice. Adjust the seasoning as needed!

Enjoy!