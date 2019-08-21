One of the simplest ways to boost overall health? Increase your intake of vegetables and fruits. One of the easiest ways to do just that? A smoothie. The truth is, chewing takes energy—which you don't always have in the morning—but a smoothie makes a delicious, easy-to-swallow alternative that ensures you're consuming loads of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Plus, smoothies retain all the filling, gut-friendly fiber from fruits and veggies.

There's no exact science to smoothies, but in general, a great smoothie recipe will feature some veggies (leafy greens and beets are great), along with some fruit (berries are a solid low-sugar option, while bananas add awesome texture), flavor boosters like ginger and mint, and healthy fats and protein (think nuts and nut butters, seeds, and avocado).