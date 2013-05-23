mindbodygreen

Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Recipe

Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor By Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center.

As a functional medicine physician, I believe that most illnesses are rooted in inflammation. The majority of inflammation comes from our diets and our guts. For this reason, the first step in helping to restore the health of my patients is to change their diet and heal their gut.

Below is one of my favorite smoothies that will help to squelch inflammation and heal your leaky gut at the same time.

Anti-inflammatory and gut healing ingredients:

Mango has various antioxidant compounds like quercetin and isoquercetin, which help to protect the body against colon cancer. It’s also filled with Vitamin A, C, and many different carotenoids that help to boost the immune system and fight inflammation.

Papaya has several proteolytic (protein-digesting) enzymes called papain and chymopapain that lower inflammation and improve healing. It is also high in vitamins C, E and beta-carotenes, which are good at reducing inflammation

Ginger has high levels of gingerol, which gives it its natural spicy flavor, and acts as an anti-inflammatory in the body.

Turmeric is a member of the ginger family that contains the active ingredient curcumin, which is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Turmeric itself has anti-bacteria and anti-fungal properties as well.

Cinnamon has been shown in studies to reduce levels of cytokines (inflammatory regulatory molecules) in the body. It also has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which are potent anti-inflammatory aids.

Probiotics are the“good” and friendly bacteria that help us properly break down and digest our food. They help keep our gut in check and prevent ‘bad’ bacteria from overgrowth. Taking a highly concentrated dose (25-100 billion units a day) of probiotics daily can help you regain a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut.

L-Glutamine is an amino acid that is fundamental to the wellbeing of our digestive and immune systems. Glutamine is great for repairing damage to the gut, helping the gut lining to regrow and repair, undoing the damage caused by leaky gut. I recommend 3 to 5 grams a day.

Doctor Designed Anti-Inflammatory and Gut Healing Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups of unsweetened flax milk
  • ½ cup frozen mangos
  • ½ cup fresh papaya
  • ¼ cups walnuts
  • ½ inch fresh ginger root
  • ½ inch fresh turmeric root
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon flax seeds
  • 1 scoop L-glutamine powder*
  • ¼ teaspoon probiotic powder*

Preparation 

Place the flax milk in the blender first and then add the remaining ingredients. If you have a Vitamix you will not need to grind the nuts or seeds prior. If you do not have a powerful blender, I recommend grinding the nuts and seeds in a coffee grinder before placing them in the blender.

*You can make the smoothie without these if you choose. I personally use them daily in all my smoothies. I also recommend using all organic ingredients if possible.

Makes one large smoothie.

Enjoy!

Seek out an integrative practitioner or functional medicine physician to help to guide you.

