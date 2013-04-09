The Easiest Beet Chips You'll Ever Make

Beets are an excellent source of B vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium, but how do you get the kids to eat them? Try this recipe!

Children tend to have more sensitive taste buds than adults. As a child, I thought that beets tasted distinctly like dirt. I remember wondering how anyone could like them. As an adult, though, I find fresh organic beets from the farmer’s market delicious roasted, in salads, or even raw in my morning juice. My boys, on the other hand, are four and seven and will take a bite of beet here and there, but only so they can run to the mirror to see their red teeth.

The night I pulled out the mandolin and made beet chips this all changed. In fact, they polished off the entire batch of the crunchy, sweet discs. No leftovers.

These make a great crunchy snack and are a healthy alternative to potato or corn chips. Also perfect for the grain-free foodies. Try dipping them in guacamole!

Ingredients: