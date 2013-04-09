mindbodygreen

The Easiest Beet Chips You'll Ever Make

Sara Ladd
Sara Ladd
April 9, 2013

Beets are an excellent source of B vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium, but how do you get the kids to eat them? Try this recipe!

Children tend to have more sensitive taste buds than adults. As a child, I thought that beets tasted distinctly like dirt. I remember wondering how anyone could like them. As an adult, though, I find fresh organic beets from the farmer’s market delicious roasted, in salads, or even raw in my morning juice. My boys, on the other hand, are four and seven and will take a bite of beet here and there, but only so they can run to the mirror to see their red teeth.

The night I pulled out the mandolin and made beet chips this all changed. In fact, they polished off the entire batch of the crunchy, sweet discs. No leftovers.

These make a great crunchy snack and are a healthy alternative to potato or corn chips. Also perfect for the grain-free foodies. Try dipping them in guacamole!

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch of large beets (any color)
  • Coconut oil (melted)
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Thinly slice beets. If you have a mandolin, it's helpful. Place in a large bowl and coat with coconut oil. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and place beets evenly on the paper. Stack the trays (this keeps the beets flat). Bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the trays and bake for another 15 minutes. Serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Sara Ladd is a mother of two young boys, and runs her own health and nutrition coaching business. She studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is an entrepreneur, growing...

Latest Articles

