So What CAN You Eat? 6 Foods For Optimal Health

After my last several articles, I've gotten many comments asking, "So what do you eat"?

So I wanted to share with you what’s in my grocery basket and walk you through a typical day of meals.

But I'm nervous! I'd almost be more comfortable sharing a photo of myself naked. When it comes to food, people (especially MBG readers) are very opinionated as to what they feel is the right way to eat. I don't believe that there is only ONE right way to eat! We're all unique and what's right for one may not be right for another.

I am, however, confident that the way I eat is right for my body to function optimally.

In my functional medicine clinic, I teach people to listen to their body and learn what's right for them. People travel from around the county to see me, often after having been seen by multiple doctors who cannot figure out what's "wrong" with them. Many have autoimmune diseases and multiple medical diagnoses, and I find that a similar way of eating is the best approach for the majority of my patients.

I understand first-hand how nutrition can play a vital role in our health: At age 32, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Graves, in which my body was attacking my thyroid, causing it to be over reactive. Three years ago, I went gluten and dairy free and my thyroid antibodies dropped. And over a year ago I went grain and legume free and my thyroid antibodies are now negative. I follow what I call The Myers Way and eat the following: