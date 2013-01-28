Fast And Easy Rice Pilaf Recipe (It Saves My Life Twice A Month)

Preparation

Mix all ingredients in a casserole dish, cover and bake for 1 hour (to 1 hour, 10 minutes) at 350° until cooked.

Makes about 6 to 8 servings.

Wanna know what else is cool about this dish?

Once it’s made, the sky’s the limit for simple, healthy meal creations! Here are some of the ways I transform this dish into a different meal each night:

Make it a stir-fry. Add some pea pods, bean sprouts, broccoli, and other vegetables you have on hand. Add your favorite condiment like a low-sugar teriyaki or tamari and you’re all set.

Burger night!

Pulse together a can of (no-salt) beans, some of the rice, a wet ingredient like salsa, BBQ or tamari, and vegetables (if desired) in a food processor. Stir this mixture with some oatmeal to bind it all together and form into patties. Bake at 375° for 12-15 minutes, flipping once. Option: fry them in a nonstick pan or put them on the grill.

Throw together easy burritos!

Mix some of the rice with black or pinto beans, add some frozen corn, can of tomatoes with green chilies, and a little taco seasoning in a saucepan. Heat and serve on tortillas with some fresh cilantro and salsa. Delicioso!

Jambalaya anyone?

Put 1 28-ounce can diced (no-salt) tomatoes, 1 14-oz. can (no-salt) kidney beans, a package of frozen vegetables (ie: corn, carrots, zucchini, or squash), 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 bay leaf and spices (such as onion flakes, paprika, chili powder, thyme and cayenne) in a big soup pot and simmer for 15 minutes. Add some oven rice and heat through.

Of course, the oven rice is delicious just the way it is. Bake some marinated tofu at the same time, add a big, green salad and voilà, dinner is served.