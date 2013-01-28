Fast And Easy Rice Pilaf Recipe (It Saves My Life Twice A Month)
As a mother of two and a woman on a quest for ways to make healthy food (and fast!), this recipe is a lifesaver!
I make this rice dish every other week it seems, and for good reason. It's so versatile and makes a fair amount so I can use it for days to come. "Cook once and eat many times" is the key to this gal’s healthy meal prep.
Here are the ingredients I usually prefer, but feel free to be creative with the whole grains and vegetables you choose to add:
Easy Oven Rice Pilaf
Ingredients
- 1 cup long grain brown rice, rinsed
- 1 cup wild rice, rinsed
- 1 can mushrooms (with juice) or 2 cups fresh chopped mushrooms, any kind
- 1 Tbsp onion flakes
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp tamari (gluten-free soy sauce) or soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 3 cups boiling water
Preparation
Mix all ingredients in a casserole dish, cover and bake for 1 hour (to 1 hour, 10 minutes) at 350° until cooked.
Makes about 6 to 8 servings.
Wanna know what else is cool about this dish?
Once it’s made, the sky’s the limit for simple, healthy meal creations! Here are some of the ways I transform this dish into a different meal each night:
Make it a stir-fry. Add some pea pods, bean sprouts, broccoli, and other vegetables you have on hand. Add your favorite condiment like a low-sugar teriyaki or tamari and you’re all set.
Burger night!
Pulse together a can of (no-salt) beans, some of the rice, a wet ingredient like salsa, BBQ or tamari, and vegetables (if desired) in a food processor. Stir this mixture with some oatmeal to bind it all together and form into patties. Bake at 375° for 12-15 minutes, flipping once. Option: fry them in a nonstick pan or put them on the grill.
Throw together easy burritos!
Mix some of the rice with black or pinto beans, add some frozen corn, can of tomatoes with green chilies, and a little taco seasoning in a saucepan. Heat and serve on tortillas with some fresh cilantro and salsa. Delicioso!
Jambalaya anyone?
Put 1 28-ounce can diced (no-salt) tomatoes, 1 14-oz. can (no-salt) kidney beans, a package of frozen vegetables (ie: corn, carrots, zucchini, or squash), 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 bay leaf and spices (such as onion flakes, paprika, chili powder, thyme and cayenne) in a big soup pot and simmer for 15 minutes. Add some oven rice and heat through.
Of course, the oven rice is delicious just the way it is. Bake some marinated tofu at the same time, add a big, green salad and voilà, dinner is served.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.