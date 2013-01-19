mindbodygreen

DIY: Make Your Own Protein Bars

Becky Ward
January 19, 2013

These protein bars are my favorite treat to have on hand. They're fast, easy-to-make, healthy, and oh-so-yummyful! (Yep, that’s a word.)

Being a vegetarian, it can sometimes be hard for me to get enough protein. But not with these tasty bad boys!

Enjoy!

Becky’s Super-Lovely, Fun ‘n Healthy Protein Bars

Makes anywhere between 10-20 bars, depending upon how big you cut them

Ingredients

  • 2 cups peanut butter (or almond butter)
  • 1 3/4 cups raw honey
  • 2 1/4 cups protein powder (chocolate tastes best with this one)
  • 3 cups regular oatmeal
  • 1 tbls cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup almond slivers
  • 9 x 13 inch pan

Preparation

  • Microwave almond (or peanut) butter and honey until smooth. Stir.
  • In another bowl, mix the rest of the dry ingredients.
  • Add the almond (or peanut) butter and honey. Mix with hands (It’s way easier that way!)
  • Press the mixture into the pan and place in fridge. Keep in fridge for at least an hour

I’m a 28 year old sweet 'n sassy redhead who leads a lovely life in Alberta, Canada. My family is crazy, my friends are entertaining and my husband is wonderful. I’m a vegan-living,...

