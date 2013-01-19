DIY: Make Your Own Protein Bars
Written by Becky Ward
January 19, 2013
These protein bars are my favorite treat to have on hand. They're fast, easy-to-make, healthy, and oh-so-yummyful! (Yep, that’s a word.)
Being a vegetarian, it can sometimes be hard for me to get enough protein. But not with these tasty bad boys!
Enjoy!
Becky’s Super-Lovely, Fun ‘n Healthy Protein Bars
Makes anywhere between 10-20 bars, depending upon how big you cut them
Ingredients
- 2 cups peanut butter (or almond butter)
- 1 3/4 cups raw honey
- 2 1/4 cups protein powder (chocolate tastes best with this one)
- 3 cups regular oatmeal
- 1 tbls cinnamon
- 1/2 cup almond slivers
- 9 x 13 inch pan
Preparation
- Microwave almond (or peanut) butter and honey until smooth. Stir.
- In another bowl, mix the rest of the dry ingredients.
- Add the almond (or peanut) butter and honey. Mix with hands (It’s way easier that way!)
- Press the mixture into the pan and place in fridge. Keep in fridge for at least an hour
