Flaxseed: How To Use This Wonder Ingredient

Every single morning for a few months, I made a smoothie for breakfast. A quick alternative that I could drink during my morning commute, a berry smoothie with Greek yogurt and juice seemed like a great way to kickstart my day.

In an attempt to make these smoothies even healthier, I decided to start adding ground flaxseed to them.

So what did I do? Bought a giant bag of ground flaxseed from Costco.

And now what?

I have a giant bag of ground flaxseed that’s 95% full sitting in my freezer. Time to find new ways to use it up!

Why flaxseed?

Flaxseed may have the power to reduce heart disease, cancer and diabetes. There are three primary reasons why flaxseed is so awesome: