September 20, 2012

As a health educator who specializes in natural approached to brain health, I’m always trying to find new ways to incorporate brain foods into my diet. My Super Brain Smoothie is both simple to fix and packed with foods your brain will love.

Kiwi fruit and chia seeds both contain brain healthy omega 3 fatty acids. Research shows that deficiencies in omega 3s have been linked to depression and behavior problems in children.

Bananas contain magnesium. In their book, The Happiness Diet, Tyler Graham and Dr. Drew Ramsey state, “increasing magnesium levels in the brain improves memory and learning, while a deficiency can lead to depression, anxiety, ADHD, insomnia, and fatigue.”

Finally, both berries and green tea are beneficial to the brain due to their antioxidant properties.

Ingredients: (I recommend using organic versions of all items listed.)

  • 1 peeled Kiwi
  • ½ banana (for best results use sliced and frozen bananas)
  • ½ cup strawberries (fresh or frozen)
  • 3 green tea ice cubes (made from brewed organic green tea)
  • 1 tbsp ground chia Seeds
  • 1½ cups almond milk

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately. Makes one large serving. Enjoy!

