The Essential Grocery List for 'Clean' Eating

Man, I love shopping. Shopping for clothes, for my home, for the kids, for FOOD!

Basically, I just really love spending money. Which is probably why I cry in my checkbook every week, but that’s a story for another post. But when it comes to shopping for fresh food — whether you are revamping, refreshing or restocking — it can get overwhelming in a hurry. Well, it is about to get a lot simpler because the key to a fresh pantry and fridge is “less is more.”

As a busy, working mom I understand the difficulty in always having fresh on hand. You can’t always run to the grocer, and sometimes you want to just reach into the cupboard/freezer/fridge and have something almost make itself. I get it. Having a few tried and trues on hand helps with those harried days and nights, will make mealtimes run smoother, and still keep your diet clean.

What exactly is a clean diet? It may vary from person to person, but for me it is one that contains unprocessed, whole (mostly plant) foods sans chemicals or other strange ingredients. Here are some tips for “going” clean, as well as a list of some things I always try to have on hand for quick meal prep (note: my list contains some convenience semi-clean items for kids!). Use it as your guide next time you go shopping.

By the way, if something sounds unfamiliar to you, do a little research. I’m constantly learning about new, interesting, good-for-you foods. You, too, will be amazed at the options out there!