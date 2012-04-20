13 Refreshing Smoothie & Green Juice Recipes

Here in southern California where the sun shines bright and healthy living is always on the mind, the “liquid meal” trend has totally captivated our focus. Where fitness is a huge part of our lives and for some of us, a career, green juices and smoothies are redefining foods as fuel in order to maximize athletic output.

As a yoga instructor, I am constantly chatting with students and fellow teachers about their latest and greatest juice or smoothie recipe, excitedly exclaiming “kale, berries, chia!” or some variation of that in passing between classes. Perfect as the first meal of the day, as a mid-day pick-me-up or as a post-workout recovery, juices and smoothies keep you feeling fully satisfied, yet light as a feather.

Here are some tried and true favorite recipes from our San Diego juicing community to yours:

1. Erica’s Morning Zest: Grapefruit, Ginger, Carrot and Pear

2. Jenny’s California Dreamin: Mango, Banana, Avocado, Spinach and Vanilla-flavored Almond Milk

3. Marlene’s Mega Meal: Strawberries, Blueberrries, Banana, Almond Butter, Maca, Whey Protein Powder and Avocado, blended with soy milk.

4. Nina’s Green Lemonade: Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Apple and for an extra zing, add Ginger

5. Michelle’s Green Goddess: Kale, Spinach, Apple and Pineapple

6. Marianna’s Lunch in a Cup: Beets, Carrots, Celery, Fennel, Cucumber, Orange, Pineapple, Green Apple and Kiwi

7. Zaina’s Protien & Potassium Packer: Avocado, Banana, Vanilla-flavored Hemp Milk, Spirulina, Coconut Water, Fresh Orange Juice, Pinch of Cinnamon (or cayenne pepper for the spice lovers)

8. Alejandra’s Simple & Sweet: Coconut water, Mango, Whey Protein

9. Melissa’s Berry Delicious: Blueberries, Strawberries and Spinach

10. Melissa’s Tropical Madness: Mango, Pineapple, 100% Pure Orange Juice and Kale

11. Heather’s On-the-Go : Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, and Almond Butter

12. Kaitlyn’s Fruity Fiesta: 6 cups Concord grapes, 2 Golden delicious apple, 2 pieces Ginger and 1/2 cup Blackberries

13. Mandy’s Morning Mantra: Strawberries, Pineapple bits, Orange Juice, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Vanilla-flavored Whey Protein Powder and drizzle Honey

Remember, when recipes call for juice, try to always use 100 percent pure, fresh-squeezed juices to ensure it is not from concentrate and there are no added preservatives or unnecessary sugars, slowing down your digestion.

I invite you to share you latest tried and true healthy concoctions below, contributing to our community of juice and smoothie lovin’ yogis.

image via