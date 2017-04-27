I Gave Up Caffeine Cold Turkey. Here's What Happened (Even I Was Surprised!)

I wake up and decide in order to feel like a functioning human being and not destroy my gut lining, I need to make a potion and add half a teaspoon of matcha. I drink and within 30 minutes, I feel the bloat begin to decrease; I feel more focused; I feel like LEE again. All things are back to normal within a few hours and I just feel so relieved.

Overall, removing caffeine completely from my diet made me really appreciate caffeine and what it does for me. One good thing about removing it from my diet was seeing how it affects me, and I also saved some extra bucks without buying matcha lattes. The pros of caffeine for me really outweigh the cons. Though I gave up coffee completely a year ago due to adrenal fatigue and hormonal imbalance, I still love drinking a daily cup of matcha and kombucha.