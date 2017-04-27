The cooling is key here, as it turns the potato into a resistant starch, a preferred fuel source for the good bacteria in your gut. It also increases production of a short-chain fatty acid called butyrate, which helps with your digestion and decreases inflammation in your colon. I like to just chuck a whole sweet potato in a 375-degree oven for about an hour or until really soft. Then I scoop out the insides, mix in a teaspoon or so of ghee (fat helps digest all that vitamin A and also tastes amazing), a pinch of salt and a sprinkle of cinnamon. I'll usually do a few at a time and leave the mash in the fridge to munch throughout the week—it makes a great pre-bedtime snack.