Show Your Liver Some Love With This Beautiful Beet Salad

Your liver is constantly working to keep your body functioning properly; it figures out what's beneficial and what's waste from all the stuff you consume. This is no small feat, which is why it's nice to help the liver out from time to time with foods that aid its detoxifying powers. Enter the beet.

Beets are high in antioxidants (just look at that color!) and contain cleansing and detoxifying elements including betaine, which helps the liver cells eliminate toxins; pectin, a fiber that clears the toxins that have been removed from the liver so they don't reincorporate back into the body; and betalains, pigments with high anti-inflammatory properties to encourage the detoxification process.

Plus, they're delicious. And versatile. Check out this recipe from Egg Shop: The Cookbook by Nick Korbee that makes eating beets more delicious than ever.

This psychedelic Mediterranean-inspired salad marries bright, fresh ingredients with sweet, earthy roasted beets and perfectly cooked eggs. It tastes as good as it looks on the plate, and all the ingredients make for good snacks.