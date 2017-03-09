Faster Than Delivery: Make This Gut-Healthy Sesame Tempeh + Broccoli

Filled with good-for-your-gut and immunity-boosting garlic and ginger, along with probiotics from fermented tempeh, this bowl will not only beat even the most serious takeout cravings, but it'll be ready to eat before Seamless reaches your door.

Here's a scenario many of us know all too well: You crawl home around 8 p.m. after a long day at the office and plop down on the couch. You realize you could really use a hot bowl of something, so you reach for your phone to order some greasy, questionable takeout—something you will probably regret having eaten.

It's for times like these that I decided to put together my Weeknight Cooking e-book (which is available as a free download). My goal with the 10 recipes in the book is to show that healthy weeknight cooking is totally doable and that keeping a stocked pantry and learning a few key culinary techniques can add major brownie points (no pun intended) to the quality of your life.

This tempeh dish is one of the recipes from the book, and it is designed to satisfy your Chinese food cravings with all the nutrients and none of the guilt.

A few words about tempeh: As far as plant-based proteins go, tempeh has got to be one of the weirdest. Whereas tofu is made by blending and curdling soybeans into a smooth, spongy block, tempeh is made by fermenting whole soybeans that naturally bind together into a cakelike form (wait, wait, don't go!).

As a result, it is firmer and earthier-tasting than tofu, which makes it a better substitute for meat. In flavor, it is most reminiscent of chickpeas or cashews. It cooks quickly and adapts well to a variety of flavors, so be sure to pick some up on your next grocery run.