Don't Want To Fart On Your Date Tonight? Here's Exactly What Not To Eat

Lee Holmes
mbg Food Contributor By Lee Holmes
mbg Food Contributor
Lee Holmes is a holistic nutritionist, yoga teacher, whole-foods chef and author based in Australia. Her articles have appeared in leading Australian newspapers and journals, as well as The Times and The Daily Express in the U.K. and The Huffington Post.
Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD is an attorney turned dietitian who lives a very low waste lifestyle. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology and received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School cum laude. She graduated from Queens College and became a registered dietitian in 2016.

October 3, 2019

A first date can be exciting, but you may be feeling filled with trepidation at the thought of putting on that little black dress or fancy new button-down shirt and meeting the potential partner of your dreams.

If you're looking to blow your date away (and I mean this only in an emotional sense here) with your obvious charm and intellectual conversation, you don't want to be left worrying about potential side effects of certain gas-related foods.

First of all, let's get one thing clear—farting is a natural bodily process that you shouldn't be at all ashamed of! Flatulence is caused by an internal buildup of gasses formed during digestion and breathing and is 100 percent, completely, totally normal. However, if you'd like to have a bit more control about when one comes out, avoid the following foods on the day of your date.

Photo by mbg Creative

Beans

Beans, beans, they're good for your heart, the more you eat, the more...you get the picture. While beans are a good source of protein and many minerals, beware of the bean on a first date! Beans are made up of carbohydrates called oligosaccharides and are extremely high in soluble fiber. These oligosaccharides are very large and hard for your body to break down, inevitably leading to an increase in flatulence. If you do find yourself with a craving for beans, soaking them overnight or rinsing canned beans before cooking reduces the risk of gassiness post meal.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and cabbage can cause bloating and farting too. Don't get me wrong, I love my vegetables, but if you're trying not to fart, I'd suggest opting for other supercharged veg, such as zucchini, spinach, or tomatoes, which won't cause bloating or excess gas. And always, always step away from the artichokes (or fartichokes, as they are affectionately known).

Photo by mbg Creative

Prunes, Apples, Pears, and Dried Fruits

Certain fruits have also been made infamous by their gas-producing abilities. Fruits like prunes, apples, pears, and dried fruits contain sorbitol and fiber, which often cause flatulence—so please, eat with caution!

Dairy

For some people, consuming dairy products can cause bloating, cramps, and excessive gas. Lactose sensitivity is a common digestive issue as many adults don't produce enough of the lactase enzyme to break down dairy. While not everyone is lactose intolerant, most people are lactose-sensitive to a certain degree and find it difficult to digest dairy. This can result in bloating and flatulence.

Chewing Gum and Hard Candy

Another first-date killer is many foods labeled as sugar-free, like chewing gum or hard candy. Chewing gum and candies are made up of artificial sweeteners that are foreign to your body and damage your gut. As both gum and candies involve chewing, you also get more air into your system. More air in = more air out, and I think you know that there's only one area it's going to be released from, right?

