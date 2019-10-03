Don't Want To Fart On Your Date Tonight? Here's Exactly What Not To Eat

A first date can be exciting, but you may be feeling filled with trepidation at the thought of putting on that little black dress or fancy new button-down shirt and meeting the potential partner of your dreams.

If you're looking to blow your date away (and I mean this only in an emotional sense here) with your obvious charm and intellectual conversation, you don't want to be left worrying about potential side effects of certain gas-related foods.

First of all, let's get one thing clear—farting is a natural bodily process that you shouldn't be at all ashamed of! Flatulence is caused by an internal buildup of gasses formed during digestion and breathing and is 100 percent, completely, totally normal. However, if you'd like to have a bit more control about when one comes out, avoid the following foods on the day of your date.