An Easy & Affordable One-Day Menu To Get Back On Track
Whether it's after the holidays, a wild girls' trip, or a month with way too many nights out, sometimes we feel the need to hit the reset button on our eating habits and get back on track.
But let's be real, getting back into regular eating habits can seem overwhelming. This is probably why we always resolve to "start tomorrow."
Well, no more procrastinating! I'm here to help you kick things into high gear. Let's make getting back into healthier eating habits simple and fun with this ridiculously easy and delicious one-day meal plan.
All meals are quick to make, budget-friendly, and portable so you can take them with you on the go. The entire plan is dairy-free and gluten-free. We've also included notes on how to make it vegan-friendly.
Each meal will create at least four servings so you have leftovers that will save you a ton of time and money. And the best part? All the meals can be prepared in advance in just roughly one hour. Three cheers for cooking once and eating clean throughout the week!
Below you will find the delicious meal plan and all the recipes. Let's get to it!
The Meal Plan
Breakfast: Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Snack: Celery With Hummus
Lunch: Roasted Butternut Squash Harvest Quinoa Bowl
Snack: Dark Chocolate With Almonds
Dinner: Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken Stew
Breakfast: Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Make this breakfast the day before you start the plan and finish assembling it in the morning or once the oats have set. Layer the oats into mason jars with lids to make this breakfast super easy to take with you on the go.
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1½ cups quick oats
- 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup water
- 1 apple (cored and diced)
- 1 cup walnuts (chopped)
Preparation
1. Combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and water in a large glass container. Stir well to evenly mix. Cover and store in the fridge overnight.
2. Remove from fridge. Use single-serving size jars (250 mL or 500 mL in size) and place a few spoonfuls of the oat mixture in the bottom of each. Then add a layer of diced apple followed by a layer of chopped walnuts. Repeat until all ingredients are used up.
3. Store in the fridge up to 4 days or until ready to eat. Add an extra splash of almond milk and/or a drizzle of honey/maple syrup (optional). Enjoy cold or reheat in the microwave for 1 minute before eating.
Snack: Celery With Hummus
Serves 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 8 stalks celery
- 1 cup hummus
Preparation
Wash celery and slice it into sticks. Divide into containers. Then divide hummus into containers on the side. Sprinkle hummus with paprika, chili powder, or cayenne pepper for some extra flavor. Store covered in the fridge until ready to eat.
Lunch: Roasted Butternut Squash Harvest Quinoa Bowl
This salad is so delicious and perfect for lunches on the go. Make it up before you start the plan, divide into containers, and store covered in the fridge. Feel free to garnish with some feta or goat cheese for some extra flavor.
Serves 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups frozen diced butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (divided)
- ¾ cup quinoa (uncooked)
- 1¼ cups water
- 8 cups kale (stems removed and finely sliced)
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)
- ½ cup raw pumpkin seeds
- ½ cup dried cranberries
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 420°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Toss the diced butternut squash in half of the olive oil and spread across the baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
3. While the squash roasts, combine the quinoa and water in a saucepan. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and cover with a lid. Let simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed. Remove the lid, fluff the quinoa with a fork, and set aside.
4. Heat the remaining olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the chopped kale leaves and sauté for about 3 to 5 minutes or until wilted. Turn the heat down to the lowest setting.
5. Add the quinoa, roasted butternut squash, and balsamic vinegar into the skillet with the kale and toss until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste and turn off the heat.
6. Divide into bowls and garnish with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries.
Snack: Dark Chocolate With Almonds
Serves 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 100 grams dark organic chocolate (at least 70 percent cacao)
- ½ cup almonds
Preparation
Break up the chocolate and divide it into small baggies or containers. Divide the almonds between the containers as well. Seal and store in the fridge or at room temperature until ready to eat.
Dinner: Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken Stew
Since this is a slow cooker recipe, you'll definitely want to get it started in advance. Divide it into containers when it's done and store in the fridge up to 3 to 4 days, or freeze if you'd like to save some for later.
To make this one vegan and a bit more budget-friendly, skip the chicken breast and add an extra can of chickpeas, lentils, or beans instead.
Serves 4 to 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato (diced)
- 1 can chickpeas (19 oz., drained and rinsed)
- ½ cup frozen corn
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 garlic cloves (minced)
- 2 cups organic vegetable broth (or any type of broth)
- 2 chicken breasts
- Cooked brown rice or quinoa (optional)
Preparation
Add all ingredients except chicken breasts to the crockpot and stir well to mix. Then lay chicken on top and season generously with sea salt and pepper. Cover with lid and cook on low setting overnight or for 6 to 8 hours.
After 6 to 8 hours, remove the lid and lift the chicken out onto a plate. Use a fork to shred the chicken breasts and add them back to the crockpot. Stir well to mix and let sit for 15 minutes.
Serve the stew on its own or over brown rice or quinoa.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.