An Easy & Affordable One-Day Menu To Get Back On Track

Whether it's after the holidays, a wild girls' trip, or a month with way too many nights out, sometimes we feel the need to hit the reset button on our eating habits and get back on track.

But let's be real, getting back into regular eating habits can seem overwhelming. This is probably why we always resolve to "start tomorrow."

Well, no more procrastinating! I'm here to help you kick things into high gear. Let's make getting back into healthier eating habits simple and fun with this ridiculously easy and delicious one-day meal plan.

All meals are quick to make, budget-friendly, and portable so you can take them with you on the go. The entire plan is dairy-free and gluten-free. We've also included notes on how to make it vegan-friendly.

Each meal will create at least four servings so you have leftovers that will save you a ton of time and money. And the best part? All the meals can be prepared in advance in just roughly one hour. Three cheers for cooking once and eating clean throughout the week!

Below you will find the delicious meal plan and all the recipes. Let's get to it!