Gentle Ways To Cleanse After A Major Holiday Indulgence

Eating with intention is my ultimate tip to avoid the feelings of regret that follow holiday overindulgence. To prevent damage at the upcoming parties this holiday season, avoid overindulging in foods you wouldn’t normally eat. For example, if you typically avoid gluten or dairy, you may not feel well if you eat a large amount “because it’s the holidays.” Resist the “when in Rome” mentality, and you won't struggle as much with a guilt-riddled detox mindset in January. Indulge in some vegan pumpkin pie or a small serving of the food that was made with love by your family and friends, and enjoy what's on your plate, no shame! The more you stress out over the small stuff, the worse it will be for your body than the food itself! Eat with gratitude and intention, and cherish the love that was infused into your meals.

You don’t have to go to extremes to reset your body after a festive feast. Take care of your body with the intention of mindfulness, nourishment and self-love.