A Chocolate + Nut Brittle That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Spread the nuts onto an unlined baking sheet along with the coconut. Pop into the preheated oven to toast for 5 minutes, until you can see the coconut turning golden—it will smell amazing! Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

3. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Break the chocolate into small pieces and pop into a heatproof bowl with the agave syrup. Set the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water and stir to melt.

4. Transfer the cooled nuts to a large mixing bowl, add the super berries, and pour in the melted chocolate.

5. Mix together well, then spread the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Spread the mixture quite thinly as you want the consistency to be like chocolate brittle rather than a chocolate bar.

6. Put the baking sheet in the fridge to harden the chocolate for 1 hour. After this time, you can take it out and break it up or cut it into bite-size pieces. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.