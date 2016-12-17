These Cinnamon + Chocolate Cupcakes Will Make All Your Paleo Friends Happy
These are perfect served straight from the oven when they are still warm. Xylitol is a natural sweetener and when I feel like sugar is just not on the agenda, it is my go-to alternative. Rich chocolate is lightly spiced with cinnamon and thyme for a deliciously indulgent treat.
Cinnamon + Thyme Chocolate Cupcakes
Makes 12
Ingredients
- 1½ scant cups (140 g) ground almonds
- ½ heaped cup (80 g) arrowroot
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- a pinch of salt
- ⅔ cup (80 g) xylitol
- ½ scant cup (40 g) cocoa or cacao powder
- 4 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus extra to decorate
- 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 4½ tablespoons (70 g) coconut butter, melted and cooled
- 4 tablespoons light olive oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 4 eggs
- extra-virgin olive oil, to drizzle
- pink Himalayan salt, to sprinkle
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (170°C) Gas 3. Grease and dust a muffin pan with cocoa or cacao powder.
2. Sift together the dry ingredients, herbs, and spices. Any remaining lumps in the sieve can be put in the mixture.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut butter, oil, vanilla, and eggs. Whisk this into the dry mixture.
4. Divide evenly between the pan holes and bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
5. Drizzle with a tiny bit of oil, extra-virgin olive oil if you have it, and the tiniest sprinkle of pink Himalayan salt and thyme leaves, if desired.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.