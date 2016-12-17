These Cinnamon + Chocolate Cupcakes Will Make All Your Paleo Friends Happy

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (170°C) Gas 3. Grease and dust a muffin pan with cocoa or cacao powder.

2. Sift together the dry ingredients, herbs, and spices. Any remaining lumps in the sieve can be put in the mixture.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut butter, oil, vanilla, and eggs. Whisk this into the dry mixture.

4. Divide evenly between the pan holes and bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Drizzle with a tiny bit of oil, extra-virgin olive oil if you have it, and the tiniest sprinkle of pink Himalayan salt and thyme leaves, if desired.