A Coffee Cake Recipe So Good You Won't Notice It's Vegan & Gluten-Free

Preparation

1. Combine the topping ingredients in a small- to medium-size bowl, mix (should still be crumbly), and set aside. Combine all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine all wet ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the large mixing bowl with the dry ingredients and mix well. Batter should be thick but still easy to pour.

4. Pour the cake batter into a lightly oiled dutch oven or round cake pan. Smooth out evenly.

5. Then, top the batter with the crumb topping in an even layer. Do not mix!

6. Bake at 390°F (200°C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the middle is fully cooked (insert a toothpick in the center of the cake to check).

7. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.