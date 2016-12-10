mindbodygreen

A Coffee Cake Recipe So Good You Won't Notice It's Vegan & Gluten-Free

Jennifer Niles
mbg Contributor By Jennifer Niles
mbg Contributor
Jennifer B. Niles is an author, yogi, vegan and health coach.
Photo by iStock

December 10, 2016

We're always on the lookout for vegan and gluten-free dessert recipes that everyone can enjoy. Enter a spiced coffee cake that will make you want to linger for hours with friends and family over coffee, tea, and (of course) cake.

Coffee Cake

Dry Ingredients

  • 3 cups oat flour
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients

  • 4 bananas, sliced
  • 1 cup coconut or almond milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup vegetable oil

Topping Ingredients

  • 1 cup oat flour
  • 5 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Combine the topping ingredients in a small- to medium-size bowl, mix (should still be crumbly), and set aside. Combine all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine all wet ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the large mixing bowl with the dry ingredients and mix well. Batter should be thick but still easy to pour.

4. Pour the cake batter into a lightly oiled dutch oven or round cake pan. Smooth out evenly.

5. Then, top the batter with the crumb topping in an even layer. Do not mix!

6. Bake at 390°F (200°C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the middle is fully cooked (insert a toothpick in the center of the cake to check).

7. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

