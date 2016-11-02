Why You Should Try Dukkah + How To Make It

Who doesn't appreciate a little extra crunch and flavor on, well, everything?

Enter dukkah, the Egyptian spice, seed, and nut blend that we'd be happy use as a garnish for everything from eggs, salads, roasted vegetables, soups, toast (avocado or otherwise), and even yogurt. We even love it mixed with a little olive oil as a dip for good sourdough or flatbread. It adds a pop of flavor and extra layer of texture with the simple combination of anti-inflammatory spices and protein-packed nuts and seeds.

While fairly popular in other countries, we've noticed this somewhat exotic-to-Americans topping popping up on more NYC restaurant menus lately. At Bluestone Lane, it's served atop their irresistible Squash Smash toast, The Smile adorns its kale and delicata salad with it, and at Ladybird they sprinkle it on both a beet salad and churros (!!).

You can seek it out pre-mixed at good spice shops, but it's almost easier to make your own—which has the advantage of letting you tailor it to your tastes. The recipe below calls for cashews and hazelnuts, but feel free to switch those for any of your favorite nuts—pistachios, almonds, and macadamias are all delicious here.