Brunch Upgrade: The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Coconut Flour Pancakes

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Once you've tried these fluffy pancakes with rich, caramelized bananas, they are sure to become a breakfast or brunch staple. Coconut flour produces a far lighter pancake than its heavy, glutinous counterpart.

Coconut Flour Pancakes with Maple Bananas

Recipe by Emily Jonzen

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • ½ cup coconut flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • Sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted, plus a little extra for frying
  • 4 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten
  • ½ cup almond or coconut milk
  • 2 bananas, sliced
  • 6 tablespoons maple syrup

Preparation

1. First make the batter: Sift the flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl. Stir in the salt and make a well in the center of the flour. Pour in the oil and eggs and whisk to gradually incorporate the flour. Whisk in enough milk to achieve a heavy cream consistency.

2. Heat a little coconut oil in a large, nonstick frying pan and drop 2 tablespoons of the batter into rounds, leaving a little space between each. Cook the pancakes for 1 to 2 minutes. When the edges are set and there are bubbles covering the surface of the pancakes, flip them over and continue to cook for another 1 to 2 minutes until risen, golden, and fluffy. Set aside and keep warm while you repeat the process until the batter has been used up.

3. Keep the pan on the heat and add a little more oil. Add the sliced bananas and cook for 30 seconds, until they start to take on a little color. Pour in 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup, turn the bananas over, and cook for another 30 to 60 seconds, until golden and syrupy.

4. Divide the pancakes between two plates and serve with the bananas and remaining maple syrup.

Excerpted from The Goodness of Coconut by Emily Jonzen.

