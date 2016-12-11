Brunch Upgrade: The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Coconut Flour Pancakes

Preparation

1. First make the batter: Sift the flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl. Stir in the salt and make a well in the center of the flour. Pour in the oil and eggs and whisk to gradually incorporate the flour. Whisk in enough milk to achieve a heavy cream consistency.

2. Heat a little coconut oil in a large, nonstick frying pan and drop 2 tablespoons of the batter into rounds, leaving a little space between each. Cook the pancakes for 1 to 2 minutes. When the edges are set and there are bubbles covering the surface of the pancakes, flip them over and continue to cook for another 1 to 2 minutes until risen, golden, and fluffy. Set aside and keep warm while you repeat the process until the batter has been used up.

3. Keep the pan on the heat and add a little more oil. Add the sliced bananas and cook for 30 seconds, until they start to take on a little color. Pour in 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup, turn the bananas over, and cook for another 30 to 60 seconds, until golden and syrupy.

4. Divide the pancakes between two plates and serve with the bananas and remaining maple syrup.