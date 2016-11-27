The Immunity-Boosting Soup That's Perfect For Cold Season

Preparation

1. Pour 1 cup of boiling water over the dried mushrooms in a bowl and leave them to soak for 10 minutes.

2. In the meantime, heat the oil in a heavy-based ovenproof pan. Add the onion and ginger then crush in all the garlic cloves. Fry gently until softened and aromatic.

3. Add the mushrooms and their water to the pan, plus any fresh mushrooms, then stir in the stock and the lemon juice.

4. Season then gently simmer with the lid on for at least 2 hours. Alternatively, transfer the pan to a low oven (about 250˚F). Season to taste before serving with crusty bread.