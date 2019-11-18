mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

The Benefits of Eating Overnight Oats, An Age-Old Scandanavian Breakfast

Tori Robinson, BSc
Written by Tori Robinson, BSc
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
Expert review by Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Megan Fahey, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on November 18, 2019

I usually start off my day with a bowl of delicious oatmeal topped with almonds, berries, dates, and cinnamon. As a Norwegian, oatmeal is a food with long traditions; it's been eaten daily for generations—dating as far back as the Vikings.

Why oatmeal?

Oats offer a profile of  complex carbohydrates, protein, and essential fatty acids. Containing beta-glucan fiber and some resistant starch, oats are an excellent prebiotic food, feeding  the good bacteria to promote a healthy gut flora.Beta-glucan itself  has been studied for  a wide range of health benefits, including its effects on the immune system.

Article continues below

Phytic acid

Oats, as well as other grains, legumes, and nuts contain a high amount of phytic acid. In cereal grains, phytic acid is found in the outermost shell.

In our digestive tract, phytic acid binds to minerals such as magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc, which make them indigestible in the body.

It also acts as an inhibitor for important digestive enzymes such as pepsin, amylase, and trypsin. A diet high in phytic acid will therefore make it more challenging for the body to optimally absorb and utilize the nutrients present.

The solution: soaking

Before I go to bed, I prepare my breakfast for the next day by mixing oats, rice milk, and salt in a small dish or jar. You can also use water, almond milk, or coconut milk instead.

To add more protein, I always put in a handful of almonds, too. I store it at room temperature, but you can also put it in the fridge. Overnight, the oats and almonds swell in size and the phytic acid is reduced.

The next morning you can either choose to eat the oatmeal raw or to heat it up. I personally prefer to heat it up a bit; if not, you can simply top with fruit and spices and eat.

Soaking is not a fancy new method but an old tradition for preparing grains—it's similar to techniques like sprouting and fermenting.

Article continues below

Oatmeal for One

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup oatmeal
  • 1 cup rice milk
  • ⅓ teaspoon sea salt
  • A handful of chopped almonds

1. Mix together, cover, and let sit overnight.

2. The next morning: Enjoy raw or heat up. I personally prefer to heat it up a bit, as it helps reduce the phytic acid content even more. Before eating, add in:

  • 2 dates, chopped small
  • A small handful of raw cocoa nibs
  • ½ fresh blueberries
  • ⅓ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Enjoy!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Tori Robinson, BSc
Tori Robinson, BSc
Tori Robinson, BSc, is a Norwegian born biologist with a passion for plants and their impact on human health. She writes about herbs, health and wellness with the motivation to inspire...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27026/why-you-should-be-eating-more-overnight-oats-according-to-science.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!