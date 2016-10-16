A Fall Zoodle Upgrade: Curried Sweet Potato Noodles

This salad uses spiralized sweet potatoes to make a noodle-like base, dressed with a curry dressing that incorporates almond butter to make it closer to a creamy sauce.

This salad is great for when you're looking for something light and refreshing, and particularly when you need a vegetable boost. There are many people who are skeptical the first time they try a raw sweet potato, and I was, too, but it has an awesome crunch to it and tastes really fresh.

The Curry Almond Dressing also packs this salad with lots of flavor and a bit of spice!