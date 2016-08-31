Cauliflower Tots Are Everything We Want A Snack To Be

For several years I ate a strict vegan diet, and during that period I also tried a low-carb diet for a day. What I discovered is that once you eliminate the basic carbohydrate staples of a vegan diet (pasta, rice, bread, and fruit), you are pretty much just left with vegetables and olive oil. And water.

On that one Atkins-celebratory day, I lived on cauliflower mash. After two servings, the mash was losing its appeal, so I decided to mold it into "tots," which I rolled in breadcrumbs for a nice crunch. A little drizzle of olive oil and I baked them to golden perfection.

Fifteen years later, I haven't forgotten that awful carb-less day, but at least these tots have earned a permanent place on my crunchy, crispy snack roster.