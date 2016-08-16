The One Drink You Should Have Every Day If You Want To Fight Inflammation

With the current buzz around green tea, white tea, and everything #teatox, it's no secret that teas are a healthy way to hydrate. But even less-hyped types of tea offer a wealth of nutritional benefits, and they're well worth the sip.

One overlooked option? Rooibos.

Also called red tea or honeybush tea, rooibos hails from South Africa. It has a delicious naturally sweet taste (without any sugar), a gorgeous glowing-red hue that makes it totally Instagram-worthy, and tons of nutritional benefits that make it well worth the sip. Not convinced? Here are the most impressive health benefits linked to red tea — plus how to prepare it to get the most benefits: