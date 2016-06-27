Everything You Need To Know About The Poke Bowl Trend: A Nutritionist Explains

If you haven't heard of poke yet, you will soon. It's one of the biggest trends to come on to the culinary scene this year—and it's perfect for summer.

Pronounced poh-kay, this raw fish salad is typically served as an appetizer in Hawaiian cuisine. Poke is the Hawaiian verb for "slice" or "cut," so it often includes either small cuts of fresh tuna or octopus. Typically, poke is seasoned with soy sauce, scallions, and sesame oil. It might also include a variety of other seasonings, such as wasabi, seaweed, and chili pepper.

So, why should you try this fishy new food trend? As a registered dietitian, and here are five reasons I recommend poke: