Low-Maintenance Basil Frittata Muffins For Those Mornings You Just Can't Even

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease the muffin pan with coconut oil. Mix up the eggs just as you would to scramble them (I always include a tiny bit of water) and mix in the salt.

2. Chop up the basil, spinach, and onion, and then add them into the egg concoction.

3. Pour the mixture into the muffin pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes (mine were best at 25). Add some pepper or your favorite hot sauce, to taste.