How To Eat For Your Body Type (According To Ancient Practices)

The human body is like Mother Earth. A perfect synergy of elements is constantly in play to keep a biochemical and homeostatic balance. Through the astute balance of these internal elementals, we achieve longevity and harmony. We must keep in mind how all the archetypes of the universe reside within our body and mind.

These constitutional theories are recorded maps of human patterning that help us understand the ins and outs of the body's cycles. We all contain each body type to a certain degree; it's more of a matter of understanding where we are at a given time and how we can achieve a greater balance through diet, tonic herbs, daily practice, and emotional awakening.

I've broken down the elemental body constitutions into three main body types. Each body type is an integration of several traditions: Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Mayan, and medical astrology.