mindbodygreen

Close Ad

The Easy Soba Noodle Bowl You're Definitely Making Tonight

Candice Kumai
Written by Candice Kumai
The Easy Soba Noodle Bowl You're Definitely Making Tonight

Photo by Quentin Bacon

May 11, 2016

After growing up in San Diego with a Japanese mom, Candice Kumai is the natural authority on Japanese-meets-California cuisine. She shares her tips for incorporating Japanese flavors and ingredients into everyday healthy meals. Check out more of her Eastern-inspired recipes here.

My mother has been serving up delish and earthy soba noodles to my sister, dad, and me since I can remember!

We ate them with everything from a simple miso broth to tofu, fish, and veggies. Soba is still one of my favorites because certain varieties are gluten-free, high in protein, and also packed with calcium and iron. You can’t get that from any old pasta.

Try out this tasty, clean noodle soup, and get your nutrients on!

Candice's Clean Soba Noodle Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces soba noodles
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or veggie stock)
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari soy sauce
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root
  • 7 dried shiitake mushrooms, covered in boiling water 5 minutes, drained and chopped
  • 4 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced on a diagonal
  • 1 cup chopped baby spinach leaves
  • 2 hardboiled eggs, peeled and halved (optional)

Preparation

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and the salt, and cook until the noodles are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Strain through a medium mesh sieve and rinse the noodles under cold running water for 1 minute.

3. While noodles are cooking, make the broth. Bring the broth, tamari, garlic, and ginger to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 3 minutes, then add the mushrooms and simmer until they’re tender, about 5 minutes. Add ¾ of the scallions and simmer until soft, about 1 minute.

4. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls and pour the soup over the noodles. Add the spinach, sprinkle with the remaining scallions, and serve each bowl with a hardboiled egg half. Kampai!

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Candice Kumai
Candice Kumai
Candice Kumai, quoted by Elle Magazine as “the golden girl of the wellness world”, is a classically trained chef, wellness journalist and best-selling author of Clean Green Eats, Clean...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
Beauty

Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls

Alexandra Engler
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24937/the-easy-soba-noodle-bowl-youre-definitely-making-tonight.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!