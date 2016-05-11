The Easy Soba Noodle Bowl You're Definitely Making Tonight

After growing up in San Diego with a Japanese mom, Candice Kumai is the natural authority on Japanese-meets-California cuisine. She shares her tips for incorporating Japanese flavors and ingredients into everyday healthy meals. Check out more of her Eastern-inspired recipes here.

My mother has been serving up delish and earthy soba noodles to my sister, dad, and me since I can remember!

We ate them with everything from a simple miso broth to tofu, fish, and veggies. Soba is still one of my favorites because certain varieties are gluten-free, high in protein, and also packed with calcium and iron. You can’t get that from any old pasta.

Try out this tasty, clean noodle soup, and get your nutrients on!