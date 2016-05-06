5 Ways Collagen Can Supercharge Your Workout

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and is a major building block of bones, joints, and connective tissue. In our diet, collagen comes from collagen-rich animal organs, skin, fatty cuts of meat, and bones (think bone broth). Due to modern food processing, which focuses on lean, skinless, and boneless meat, it's currently very difficult to naturally consume the collagen we need.

Collagen is particularly important for building tissues that support athletic performance. People usually focus on their muscles when working to enhance physical performance, but the health of the often overlooked connective tissues is incredibly important in supporting this growth.

Connective tissues are the second biggest mass and organ of our body and are a major part of muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones and are composed of mostly collagen.

Long-term continuous, strenuous exercise and the natural aging process lead to collagen degradation in the body. These degradations are slow, and progressive developments and symptoms, such as pain, only appear in advanced stages. That is why weekend warriors and professional endurance athletes alike consume collagen throughout their training.

Here are five ways that consuming collagen can help boost physical performance: