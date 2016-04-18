4 Natural Ayurvedic Solutions To Banish Gas & Bloating

As an Ayurveda practitioner, I find it interesting to see just how many clients believe that their digestion is fine, even as they suffer from frequent gas and bloating.

In Ayurveda, the ancient medical system of healthy living from India, your state of digestion is considered the key indicator of good health—and regular, persistent gas and bloating are signs that your digestive system and overall health are in need of some support.

Fortunately, there are many all-natural, efficient home remedies you can borrow from the Ayurveda tradition to both prevent and mitigate uncomfortable gas.

After years of eating disorders and accompanying digestive disturbances, I finally healed my own digestion and transformed my health by using the following practices. Here are the tips I now also recommend to my own students: