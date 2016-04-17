mindbodygreen

The Matcha Coconut Smoothie That Will Make Your Whole Morning Better

Candice Kumai
Photo by Candice Kumai

April 17, 2016

According to a new study by the National Centre for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, adhering to Japanese guidelines for eating can lead to a longer, happier, and healthier life.

My Japanese heritage has been the most remarkable part of my life's calling in the wellness field. Growing up with a Japanese mom and American dad in San Diego, Calif., I grew up visiting Japan from the age of 5 years old.

The impact that Japan has made on my work has been powerful, incredible, and resourceful. I've been practicing and following its methods my whole life: from finding my ikigai ("purpose") to keeping kaizen ("continuous improvement") throughout my work.

One way to incorporate more Japanese foods into your daily routine is to add matcha to your smoothies.

Wakey-wakey with this super-delicious smoothie before heading to a meditation or yoga session.

I highly recommend cleansing all areas of your life: mental, physical, and spiritual. Green tea and coconut will help get you there.

Coconut + Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups coconut water
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 teaspoons matcha green tea powder
  • 1 teaspoon bee pollen (optional)
  • 1 cup ice

Preparation

Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Follow me on Instagram for more Japanese and Californian inspiration, and start living as the Japanese do: simple, clean, Zen, inspiring, calm, and cool.

