mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Minimalist Baker's Butternut Squash, Kale + Quinoa Bake

Dana Shultz
Written by Dana Shultz

Photo by Dana Schultz

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

This simple, 10-ingredient quinoa bake is an homage to everything I love about hearty produce and comfort food. Quinoa cooked in vegetable broth is rich with flavor, the roasted butternut squash and mushrooms add heartiness and warmth, and the kale adds nutrition and bursts of color. Enjoy this as an entrée or side dish.

Butternut Squash, Kale + Quinoa Bake

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (420 g) butternut squash, chopped into small, bite-size cubes
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) grapeseed oil or avocado oil, divided
  • 3⁄4 cup (138 g) white quinoa
  • 1 ⁄2 cups (360 ml) vegetable broth
  • 1⁄2 medium yellow onion (55 g), sliced in thin rings
  • 2 cloves garlic (1 tablespoon or 6 g), minced
  • 8 ounces (227 g) cremini, button, or baby bella mushrooms, quartered
  • 1⁄2 cup (60 g) walnuts, roughly chopped (optional)
  • 3 cups loosely packed (200 g) kale, chopped
  • 1⁄3 cup (26 g) vegan Parmesan cheese, divided (make your own)
  • Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-inch (or comparable size) baking dish and preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Add cubed butternut squash and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil. Season with a healthy pinch each salt and pepper.

3. Toss to coat and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until just fork tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. In the meantime, thoroughly rinse quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer. Add to small saucepan with vegetable broth and bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low and cover. Cook until liquid is fully absorbed and quinoa is fork tender—about 15 minutes. Set aside, covered.

5. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil, onion, and garlic. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

6. Cook until onion is soft and translucent—about 4 to 5 minutes—stirring frequently. Add mushrooms and walnuts (optional) and season once more with salt and pepper. Continue cooking for 5 minutes, or until mushrooms are lightly browned.

7. Make room in the pan and add the kale. Season once more with salt and pepper and stir to coat. Cook until kale is just tender—about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

8. Once quinoa is finished cooking, season with a healthy pinch each of salt and pepper and half of the vegan Parmesan cheese. Stir, sample, and adjust seasoning to taste. Set aside to rest off heat.

9. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F and add cooked quinoa to prepared baking dish. Top with vegetable-walnut mixture and roasted butternut squash. Lightly stir/toss to combine.

10. Top with remaining 2 to 3 tablespoons (10 to 15 g) vegan Parmesan cheese and bake uncovered for 5 to 7 minutes to warm through. Serve immediately.

Leftovers will keep covered for up to 3 days, though this dish is best when fresh.

Reprinted from Minimalist Baker’s Everyday Cooking by arrangement with Avery, a member of Penguin Group(USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2016, Dana Schultz.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Dana Shultz
Dana Shultz
Dana Shultz is the recipe developer and co-author of the MinimalistBaker.com, which she founded with her husband, John, in 2012. Dana creates the recipes, the photographs, and the blog...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24544/minimalist-bakers-butternut-squash-kale-quinoa-bake.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!