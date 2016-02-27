3 Ways Changing My Diet Calmed My Anxiety

I recently hit a wall with chronic gastrointestinal issues. As someone who works in yoga and fitness, I recognized that my quality of life could be better. I just didn’t know how.

If you suffer from any such issues — for me, gastritis, heartburn, getting "hangry" in the middle of the day — you know how frustrating it is. Brain fog is constant; motivation is sapped when your intestines are churning. I would power through my day, using intense morning workouts for an energizing boost but ending my day exhausted.

Three weeks ago I stumbled into a talk with Mark Sisson, author of The Primal Blueprint. The same day a friend of mine recommended Bulletproof Radio, Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey’s podcast. I was familiar with both men. Given that I was vegetarian and they were espousing the benefits of variations of the Paleo diet, I never paid them any mind. Yet I caught them both discussing their own chronic GI problems and the methods they used in overcoming them.

These two authors, however, mentioned that their energy supplies came naturally when switching to a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet. Specific to my interest, it wasn’t so much about what they put in—though yes, after twenty years of vegetarianism, I have returned to eating meat. It was about what they took out. So I started experimenting: