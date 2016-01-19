Why I'm Eating Meat Again (Even Though I'm A Yoga Teacher)

To be honest, I was heartbroken as I bit into my first non-vegetarian meal, a salmon burger. An hour before my dinner, I had seen articles on my news feed advocating for plant-based diets. I ended up having to unsubscribe from so many of my favorite sites.

But overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how well my body adapted to the new diet. I’d read stories of how vegetarians and vegans would feel sick when they first started eating animals, but my body didn’t react that way. In fact, when I was a vegetarian I was sluggish and bloated after each meal. But that day after my burger, I never had so much energy.

Since I started eating this way, my sugar craving has greatly subsided and I'm no longer wholly dependent on four cups of coffee diluted with almond milk each morning.

Aside from my increased energy, my jeans don’t feel as tight after meals and I've noticed less shed hair on my wooden floors. My palm sweats have also decreased and the tremors aren’t as frequent.

As I wait for my heart rate to decrease so I can muster up the strength to exercise, I can feel my health restoring slowly.

On a typical day now, I keep to my green smoothies in the morning, then eat hard-boiled eggs with a half cup of plain and sugar-free Greek yogurt, a chicken and arugula salad for lunch, and sweet potatoes with a small serving of turkey at dinner. I try to chew slowly, fighting through the incessant hunger pangs brought on by my thyroid, and really savor my food, relishing all the new flavors I’m experiencing in my palate.

***

I’ve been eating meat for about a month now. When I first started, I said a silent prayer for the animals on my plate. Each day I’m fighting with my conscience, but I know eating meat right now is the best thing I can do for my health.

I can come up with a ton of ways for me not to eat animal products right now and let my guilt consume me, or I can wait to see what happens a few months from now. I honestly do not know whether I’ll stick to this diet, because my body could change down the line. It’s possible I could want to revert back to my old lifestyle. But if I do decide to return to being vegetarian, I know I'll still avoid processed meat substitutes and continue eating gluten-free.

It’s taken me a while to accept that I, and only I, can make the right choices for my body. No one knows what it feels like to be in your body, to have all these ailments and feel stuck. And the debate about the best diets could go on forever.

But I do know that to practice yoga is to seek a deeper understanding, of oneself and of the world. I’m happy I finally found my truth: to listen to my inner voice gently guiding me toward what is right for me, and me only.