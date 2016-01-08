3 Make-Ahead Vegan Meals

Preparation

1. To make the ranch dressing: Put the soaked cashews in a food processor. Add all the remaining dressing ingredients. Process until smooth. Add more milk, if needed, to get the consistency of dressing.

The flavors will meld after resting in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, but you can use it immediately if you'd like.

2. Pour into a container and store in the refrigerator. The dressing will keep in the refrigerator for about 2 weeks.

3. To make the tacos: Steam the cauliflower florets for 15 minutes. Let cool and break up into very small pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add the chickpeas, tomato, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

4. If you have soft tacos, fry them in hot oil for a minute or two on each side. Fold over to drain and cool in a taco shape. If you are using hard tacos, you are ready to go.

5. To assemble: Spoon the filling into each taco, add baby spinach, and drizzle with ranch dressing. Serve.

Storing in the refrigerator

The filling will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Freezing

Freeze the filling only in freezer­-safe containers with hard sides and a tight lid. Will keep for up to 6 months. To serve after freezing, defrost in the refrigerator overnight.

Reheating

Microwave on high power for 15 seconds just to take the chill off. Serve as described.