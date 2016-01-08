3 Make-Ahead Vegan Meals
Getting prepped for the busy week ahead can make the difference between eating healthy and eating ... well, cold pizza for dinner. If you're trying to establish a new habit such as eating more plant-based whole foods meals, being ready is key. Below are vegan recipes that are easy to freeze and reheat to keep your fridge and freezer stocked with good-for-you food when you need it the most.
Ginny is an expert in batch cooking the vegan way. She creates delicious meals that will please all appetites, while offering useful tips on how to store and reheat them.
Ranch Tacos
Tacos are so popular they have actually been associated with a day of the week. The spicy coolness of homemade ranch dressing will make you want this taco recipe every single Taco Tuesday.
Makes 10 tacos
Ingredients for the ranch dressing
- 1 cup cashews, soaked for at least 4 hours or overnight
- ¾ cup nondairy milk, plus more if needed
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried chives
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Ingredients for the tacos
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 10 vegan corn tortillas of your choice, hard or soft
- Oil, for frying (optional)
- Baby spinach, rinsed well
Preparation
1. To make the ranch dressing: Put the soaked cashews in a food processor. Add all the remaining dressing ingredients. Process until smooth. Add more milk, if needed, to get the consistency of dressing.
The flavors will meld after resting in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, but you can use it immediately if you'd like.
2. Pour into a container and store in the refrigerator. The dressing will keep in the refrigerator for about 2 weeks.
3. To make the tacos: Steam the cauliflower florets for 15 minutes. Let cool and break up into very small pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add the chickpeas, tomato, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
4. If you have soft tacos, fry them in hot oil for a minute or two on each side. Fold over to drain and cool in a taco shape. If you are using hard tacos, you are ready to go.
5. To assemble: Spoon the filling into each taco, add baby spinach, and drizzle with ranch dressing. Serve.
Storing in the refrigerator
The filling will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Freezing
Freeze the filling only in freezer-safe containers with hard sides and a tight lid. Will keep for up to 6 months. To serve after freezing, defrost in the refrigerator overnight.
Reheating
Microwave on high power for 15 seconds just to take the chill off. Serve as described.
Slow Cooker Mushrooms + Rice
Have you heard of the slow cooker saying “dump and go”? This is exactly the type of recipe that is being referred to. Everything goes in the slow cooker at once, and you turn it on and go about your business. Perfect every time.
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 16 ounces uncooked long-grain rice
- ½ cup (1 stick, 4 ounces) nondairy butter, melted
- 2 medium-size onions, chopped
- 32 ounces vegan portobello soup (see note)
- 2 teaspoons salt (see note)
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
Preparation
1. In the slow cooker, combine the rice, butter, onions, soup, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and the pepper. Mix well.
2. Lay the sliced mushrooms on top of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Push down lightly. This helps keep all the rice under the liquid and allows the mushrooms to cook at a bit of a slower pace.
3. Cook on low 6 to 8 hours or for 3 hours on high.
4. Uncover and fluff to incorporate the mushrooms. Add up to 1 teaspoon of the remaining salt, to taste. All done.
Notes
Alternatively, you can use your favorite vegan mushroom soup. If it is condensed, make at least 16 ounces of the soup, then add enough water or vegetable stock to make 32 ounces.
Although this soup seems to need the full 2 teaspoons of salt to balance the flavors, you may prefer to add only 1 teaspoon prior to cooking; taste and add more afterward, if desired.
Storing in the refrigerator
After cooking and cooling, this will also keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Freezing
After cooling, you can keep in the freezer in either freezer bags or hard-sided containers for up to 3 months. To prepare after freezing, defrost in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours.
Reheating
Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high power for 3 minutes, stirring every 45 seconds. Check that it's hot enough.
Vegetable Curry
Curry dishes are very popular and with good reason. The spices are bold and the sauce is creamy. Team that up with loads of veggies and rice for a great meal.
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 cups vegan vegetable stock
- 1 cup canned pure coconut milk (do not use coconut beverages)
- 1 small head cauliflower, cut into very small florets
- 2 tomatoes, cored, seeded, and diced
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
Preparation
1. In a large stockpot, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the garam masala and cayenne. Stir for a few seconds to cook the spices.
2. Add the tomato paste and mix in. Add the vegetable stock, coconut milk, and salt. Cook on high heat, stirring, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Add the cauliflower, tomatoes, and carrots. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and lower the heat to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes.
4. Add the chickpeas and salt and heat through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with rice.
Storing in the refrigerator
The vegetable curry will keep in the refrigerator for 3 days.
Freezing
After cooling, freeze in a freezer-safe container with hard sides and a tight lid for up to 3 months in the freezer. To prepare after freezing, defrost in the refrigerator overnight.
Reheating
Place in a saucepan and heat through, or heat in the microwave.
These recipes are excerpted from The Make Ahead Vegan Cookbook.
