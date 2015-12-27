mindbodygreen

Slow-Cooker Sunday: Quinoa Soup With Sweet Potato Mash

Ella Magers
Written by Ella Magers
December 27, 2015

Quinoa and cannellini beans are royalty when it comes to leading nutrition! This soup has it all, including big flavor and heartiness.

There’s not even too much chopping for this one. You’ll be able to throw everything in the slow cooker quickly, and next time you look you will be psyched at the meal you’ll find waiting for you! With this lavish sweet potato mash on the side — one of my absolute favorites — you'll be totally satisfied.

Queen B Quinoa Soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 can (15 oz.) cannellini beans, no salt added, undrained
  • ½ cup quinoa (raw)
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 can (15 oz.), diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
  • 2 stalks green onion, diced
  • 2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1½ tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Cayenne pepper and/or hot sauce to taste, optional

Preparation

Combine all of the ingredients in the slow cooker and heat on high around 3½ hours or low around 8 hours.

Sweet Potato Coconut Mash

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 medium-size sweet potatoes, cooked
  • 1 tablespoon culinary coconut milk or 1½ tablespoon full-fat coconut milk
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon to taste
  • Dash of sea salt to taste

Preparation

1. Boil the chopped sweet potato in a medium pot of water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. This is the fastest way, but you are welcome to bake or boil the potatoes whole or however you prefer. Allow to cool.

2. Combine all of the ingredients in your high-speed blender and process until smooth and creamy.

Adapted from an excerpt of my cookbook, The Six Weeks to Sexy Abs Meal Plan, available now.

