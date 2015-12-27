Slow-Cooker Sunday: Quinoa Soup With Sweet Potato Mash

Quinoa and cannellini beans are royalty when it comes to leading nutrition! This soup has it all, including big flavor and heartiness.

There’s not even too much chopping for this one. You’ll be able to throw everything in the slow cooker quickly, and next time you look you will be psyched at the meal you’ll find waiting for you! With this lavish sweet potato mash on the side — one of my absolute favorites — you'll be totally satisfied.