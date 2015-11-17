mindbodygreen

Close banner

The Only 12 Kitchen Tools You Need To Make Healthy Meals

Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D., has been a registered dietitian for 27 years and co-owner of Whole Health Nutrition in Burlington, Vermont.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 17, 2015

The kitchen is the heart of the home, feeding both body and soul. Every good cocktail party ends with guests gathering in the kitchen. There's something warm and inviting about the space in a home that nourishes family and guests.

The kitchen is also at the heart of your health. Most of us know that stocking our kitchen with colorful whole foods is a worthy investment in our health. But why stop there?

The kitchen is the heart of the home, feeding both body and soul.

Extending the nourishing potential of our kitchens means thinking more critically about how to keep the space safe. Here are 12 things you need to make your kitchen healthier, safer, and greener:

Article continues below

1. 18/10 stainless-steel pans

This means 18 parts chromium/10 parts steel.

Every pan is a nonstick pan if you learn how to use it correctly. Here are a few rules of thumb: Make sure to preheat your pan, then add your cooking oil and allow it to gently heat; finally, add your meat or vegetables.

By heating the pan first, you will “sear” the food you are cooking, creating a barrier between the food and the pan. And presto, a nonstick pan without any plastics or Teflon coating.

2. A sharp kitchen knife

People laugh when I tell them that my favorite kitchen gadget is a really sharp knife, but it's true.

The sharper the knife, the safer it is. This might seem counterintuitive, but it's good kitchen safety. I always sharpen my knives before my kids help me in the kitchen for this reason.

Bonus: Allowing your kids to assist in the kitchen means they'll be more likely to eat what you're making for dinner. Even those Brussels sprouts.

Article continues below

3. Green dishwashing detergent

No, I'm not referring to the color of the dish soap, but rather the quality of the ingredients.

Mrs. Meyer’s and Seventh Generation, in addition to several other brands, make high-quality liquid dish and dishwasher detergents free of ingredients such as phosphates, chlorine, and phthalates (artificial perfumes).

4. Cast-iron pans

What's not to love about these sturdy pans that can actually add extra iron to our diets?

For some of us, cast-iron pans have sentimental value, too, having stood the test of time to be handed down from our great-grandmothers and grandmothers.

Article continues below

5. Glass storage containers

Leftovers are a great source of healthy lunches. Keep your leftovers safe and healthy by putting them in glass storage containers.

Reheating food in glass containers is safer than in some dangerous plastics.

6. Microplane zester

Next to a sharp kitchen knife, the microplane zester is my second favorite kitchen tool.

These zesters make it a breeze to add garlic, ginger, and citrus zest to many dishes such as rice, salad dressings, and smoothies (but leave the garlic out of the smoothie).

Want to learn more? Check out:

Article continues below

7. Scissors

Not everyone thinks of scissors as a kitchen essential, but a good pair makes it easy to add fresh herbs such as basil, rosemary, chives, and thyme to any recipe.

8. Jars of herbs and spices

Keeping colorful jars of herbs and spices on your kitchen counter is a good reminder to put that teaspoon of cinnamon in your smoothie and oatmeal, or that dash of turmeric in your eggs.

Article continues below

9. Blend-and-go options

A smoothie can be a lifesaver in a busy kitchen. Some of my favorite blend-and-go (single-serving) blenders are the personal Vitamix s55 and the Ninja NutriBullet.

For an easy protein-filled smoothie try the Nutty Banana:

1 frozen banana

12 ounces almond milk

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

10. Tea sleeves

These biodegradable tea filters sit on my counter inviting me to take a midafternoon tea break.

I use high-quality whole tea leaves (instead of teabags) because they're packed with phytochemicals. Heart-warming and healthy teas are a great addition to my kitchen.

11. Cutting boards

There's a great deal of controversy about whether to use plastic or wood cutting boards.

I use plastic boards to prep meats, and then chop veggies on my wood board. Taking the time to seal your wood board with mineral oil will not only protect the board but also keep it bacteria-resistant.

12. iPad or inspiring cookbooks

Call me old-school but I have hundreds of cookbooks. To me, these are like works of art. I'm inspired to create by all of the visuals contained between the covers.

The iPad on my counter also serves me well in the kitchen: between its library of good music and the ability to search for recipes with ingredients I want to feature in a meal.

Health in the kitchen is a matter of mind, body, and soul. It starts with a good foundation of safe and healthy kitchen gadgets, followed by colorful whole foods, good company, and stimulating conversation.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D. Registered Dietitian
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D., has been a registered dietitian for 27 years and co-owner of Whole Health Nutrition in Burlington, Vermont. She recently graduated with a master's in health...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22470/the-only-12-kitchen-tools-you-need-to-make-healthy-meals.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!